Dr. Chris Gilmer resigning from WVU-Parkersburg for WVU Potomac State College

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I found that Mississippi is called the ‘Hospitality State,’ but when I arrived in West Virginia, it’s every bit as hospitable,” says West Virginia University-Parkersburg president, Dr. Chris Gilmer.

President of West Virginia University-Parkersburg, Dr. Gilmer is moving on to a new opportunity in the mountain state.

Gilmer says that the college is a place that brought him in with open arms when he arrived from his home state of Mississippi.

He says during his four years at WVU-P, the school has accomplished a lot.

“Well, when I came to West Virginia University at Parkersburg four years ago I took the song ‘Seasons of Love’ from the musical Rent,” says Gilmer. “And said that we were going to have a season of love. And I think we’ve done that for four years.”

Gilmer says the college has stabilized and increased enrollment. Brought in more competitive grants than ever before. And added a 54 percent increase to the cash reserves of the school.

He says since the school is in a strong position, it’s an ideal time for a transition.

“Though I will greatly miss WVU-P and the Mid-Ohio Valley, and I hope a few people will miss me, WVU-P ‘ought not to miss a beat moving forward,” says Gilmer. “The college is the strongest it’s been in years. And it’s going to continue to be that with or without Chris Gilmer as president.”

Gilmer says he learned to be involved with the community and to accept help from the people around him during his time at WVU-P.

Both lessons that he will take with him to Potomac State.

“What I’ll take with me to Keyser, which is also a beautiful community, is that commitment to making sure that the college is invested in the community,” says Gilmer. “And doing what I can to make sure that the community’s invested in the college. So, I look forward to listening there. The same way I did here and involving the stakeholders in the decisions that we make going forward.”

Gilmer says the thing he will miss the most from the Mid-Ohio Valley will be the people.

