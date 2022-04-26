Expo gives business owners a chance to meet the public

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Business Expo is back after not being held in 2021 because of the pandemic.

Thirty-five different businesses were at the Boxers Bed and Biscuits on Washington Boulevard in Belpre. Some of them were small businesses, and they offered different kinds of services and products. The Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director says this is a good chance for the public to get to know what Belpre has to offer.

“A lot of businesses are really pumped to meet the public again, so this is a traditional expo with the usual Belpre-friendly flair,” said Karen Waller, the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Waller says many businesses owners were happy to meet face-to-face with potential customers.

