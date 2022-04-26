Greater Purpose Inc. Starts The Full Backpack Project

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Full Backpack Project is for underprivileged children to have access to proper school supplies.

Founder of Greater Purpose, Abigail Morris, says they plan on expanding from school supplies to address more people.

“We established this because we aren’t wanting to specifically focus on school supplies, that is our first drive but we do a lot of things. We’re focusing on infant supplies newborn through young adult clothing, hygiene products, sensory toys and workbooks. Things to prompt success in young people,” said Morris.

After an initial hesitance from Morris to start the project they have created over 60 backpacks to give to students next school year. They credit the help from the community to be able to get where they are so rapidly.

“You know when Abbi wanted to start this and I showed her all the support and I told her at the end of the day if we’ve supported one child we’ve done our job. That’s it, one child is all we’re working on right now,” said the Greater Purpose Inc., treasurer, Mariah MacIver.

That support from the community has grown since they started because of the help of small businesses in the area such as Bill Bailey insurance and The Bakery and Coffeehouse in Williamstown that have donation bins outside of their businesses open to the public.

You can find out more information or donate at Greater-purpose.com or the Greater Purpose Facebook page.

