Obituary: Anderson, Helen

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Anderson, 95, of Parkersburg, WV died Tuesday April 26th, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on October 17, 1926 in Parkersburg a daughter of the late A. Boyd and Vida (Elliott) Brown.

She was homemaker and very active member of First United Methodist Church. She was a member of United Methodist Women Circle. She was a member of CEOS Homemakers Club for fifty-four years and an avid needleworker; having won several awards over the years. One of the great enjoyments of her life was going fishing with her husband Bill.

She is survived by her children Carol (Dave) Bookman of Romney, WV, Alice (Rusty) Montgomery of Parkersburg, WV, Kevin (Debbie) Anderson of Bridgeport, WV, Lynn (Jake) Gordon of Lake Placid, FL, and Brenda Slavin (Dan) of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren: Robert (Tiffanie Coe) Wilson, Jennifer (Tim) Kirk, Eric (Natasha)Anderson, Dawn (Josh) Thomas, Cindy (Adam) Draham, Amber (Chris Freeman) Baker, Michelle (Chris) Langdon, Carrie (John) Casto, John (Sheri) Wilson, Greg (BeLinda) Wilson, Nathan Slavin, Kristen (Matt) Martin, and Jordan (Jessica) Slavin; Great Grandchildren: Roland Sheppard, Tyler Sheppard, Rachel Kirk, Ryan Kirk, Drew Kirk, Sidney Wilson, Mara Coe, Carrson Wilson, Cameron Wilson, Amelia Thomas, Madison Thomas, Luke Anderson, Eli Draham, Cash Draham, Aaliyah Draham, Jacob Freeman, Riley Freeman, Kelsey Langdon, Karleigh Langdon, Will Casto, Emma Casto, Kaylyn Martin, Gage Martin, Sloane Slavin, and Silas Slavin; and a great great grandchild Bennett Sheppard.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Reverend William J. Anderson; sister Donna Mae Givens; and great grandchild Gabriel Kirk.

Services will be Friday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be Thursday 6-8 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.