Obituary: Anthony Sr., John Edward

By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - John Edward Anthony Sr., 84, Davisville, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital.

He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Walter O. and Mary Elizabeth McDonald Anthony.

John retired from Corning Glass after 38 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Ann Parks Anthony. He is survived by four children, Teresa Bryant (John) of Parkersburg, Sheri Matthews (Jim), of Parkersburg, Karen Cottrill (Bill), of Davisville and John E. Anthony Jr., of Davisville; five grand children, Alycia Morris (Brad), Sonya Gray (Fin), Lindsey Read (Josh), Katelyn Bosley (Zack) and Stephen Matthews (Courtney); eight great grandchildren, Emma Morris, Maddox Morris, Jordan Morris, Kameron Breeden, Georgia Breeden, Jackson Matthews, Hazel Matthews and Everly Bosley; two sisters, Jeanette Border (Lloyd) and Janet Collins (Manley), brother-in-law, Bill McGee, two sisters-in-law, Sharon Farnsworth (Bobby) and Linda Anderson, several nieces and nephews and long-time neighbor and special friend, Lee Cunningham.

There will be no service at this time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home.

