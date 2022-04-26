Advertisement

Obituary: Bishop, Cindy Kay

Cindy Kay Bishop Obit
Cindy Kay Bishop Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cindy Kay Bishop, 54, of Walker, lost her lifelong battle with Kidney Disease on April 18, 2022. 

She was born April 6, 1968, a daughter to Virgil Clayton Lockhart and the late Linda Marie Blosser.

Cindy is survived by husband Larry Wayne Bishop, children Nancy Stalnaker (James) and Sandy Bacorn (Bill); stepchildren Brittany Stevens (John) and Ashley Bishop (Dustin), Cindy is also survived by her brother Ernie Lockhart (Angie);  sisters Tina Dawson (Phil) and Tammy Foster (Paul); grandchildren (Nancy) Claudia, Tori, Caden, Elijah; (Sandy) Cheyne, Abbie, Galaxy, Soren, Radon; (Ashley) Shiloh. Cindy is also survived by her father Virgil Clayton Lockhart; 13 half siblings. Cindy was aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her mother Linda Marie Blosser; infant son Grover J. Stalnaker; grandparents Howard & Claudia Marie Wilson; Lawrence & Alice Lockhart, and an infant nephew.

Cindy loved to go fishing, sitting by the campfire and crocheting. Cindy’s career included working at McDonald’s, CCMH (Housekeeping), Grand Central Mall (Housekeeping) also 7-11 convenience stores. While battling her kidney disease, dialysis, transplant, and rejection; being a mother, stepmother, aunt and grandmother was her greatest accomplishment.

Following her request, Cindy will be cremated, with a memorial service from 6pm-11pm on Thursday April 28, 2022 at 1301 34th Street Vienna, WV. 

Due to the unexpected death, family requests donations to assist with costs.

