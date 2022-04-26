Obituary: Carpenter Jr., George William

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - George William Carpenter Jr., 73 of Marietta, passed away while doing what he loved, riding his motorcycle on April 25, 2022.

Bill was born July 6, 1948 in Marietta, Ohio to George Sr. and Charlotte Carpenter.

He graduated from Warren High School. Bill was a Veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Japan, where he met his wife Kazuko Okada. They were married on May 15th, 1970.

Bill retired from Hyde Brothers Printing. He enjoyed riding bikes, shooting pool with his friends at the O’Neill center, target shooting and seeing his family.

Bill will be deeply missed by Lina K. Carpenter; children Michele (Matt) Reed, Glenn (Michele) Carpenter, Christopher (Jen) Carpenter and Jessica (Mike) Lucas; five grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sisters Debbie King and Tina McRhea.

Friends may call Thursday, April 28th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Kniley officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.