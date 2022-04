PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg Big Reds tennis team hosted the Williamstown Yellowjackets for an out of conference tennis match.

It was a big match for both squads with the Williamstown boys team taking a 5-2 win over the Big Reds.

The girls tennis team for Parkersburg took a 7-0 sweep over the Yellowjackets.

