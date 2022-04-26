Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Brandon Lawhon

By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brandon Lawhon, a senior from St. Marys high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a state champion golfer and basketball player for the Blue Devils, Brandon has a busy schedule. But, being a student athlete is a hard earned title that he takes pride in achieving.

Brandon was close to quitting golf his freshman year, but he stuck it out, worked hard and not only did he become a state champion but he also received the opportunity to golf in college with West Liberty.

He helped the Blue Devils basketball team make a trip to Charleston this past season where they ultimately came up short in the Final Four.

Brandon’s favorite part about playing for St. Marys is the tight knit community that supports them.

