The United Way Alliance of the MOV is hosting the Sour Mash for the second year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley will be back to host a huge summer event again this year.

The non-profit will be returning to host the 51st annual Sour Mash golf tournament.

It will be the group’s second year hosting the event and being able to provide it to the people of Parkersburg since the event’s pandemic cancellation in 2020.

The organization says that it is excited to continue growing the tournament even more this year.

“We’re really excited to be able to step in last year and kind of claim this tournament as our United Way signature event. And we’re really even more excited to be growing it even bigger this year. And we hope to continue to keep doing that this year,” says United Way Alliance of the MOV marketing and events specialist, Morgan Decicco.

The event will feature golf instructor and trick shot artist, Josh Kelly for this year.

The tournament will be July 11 at the Parkersburg Country Club and tickets are available.

You can purchase a ticket by clicking here for a chance to purchase.

