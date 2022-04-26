Washington State Community College receives BSN approval for nursing program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington State Community College is one of three commuter colleges in Ohio that is getting Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing (BSN) approval from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE).

College president, Dr. Vicky Wood says she believes the school was selected for its outstanding nursing program.

“We continue to have one of the highest pass rates in the state on the NCLEX exam. Our nursing graduates are often employed before they even complete our program. Our faculty do an exceptional job at working with our healthcare providers to ensure that our curriculum is where it needs to be,” says Wood.

Wood testified at the state capital last year for the chance to give community college students the opportunity to earn a BSN.

And now, students can work their way to a bachelor’s degree at an affordable price.

“Until this point, there really hasn’t been a convenient option in our region,” says Wood. “And now, we’re going to be able to fill that gap and help incumbent nurses upscale to the BSN. As well as our graduates, our soon-to-be graduates continue their pathway directly to the BSN.”

The approval will also address an issue since 2010 regarding the nursing shortage in the state.

The state of Ohio is looking to get to 80 percent of BSN credentialed nurses. The current average is at 57 percent. But the Southeast Ohio average is at 18 percent.

“So, it is a huge educational need in this area that we educate our registered nurses with a baccalaureate degree,” says nursing advancement director, Darla Boone. “Those degrees enable nurses to be leaders in their field.”

School officials say the school’s medical partners, Marietta Memorial Hospital and WVU Medicine at Camden Clark, have been supportive of the school to get this approval.

Hospital officials say that it is important to keep the nursing students in the area.

“That’s a huge win for us,” says Marietta Memorial Hospital workforce development specialist, Stacy Park. “As an organization in a rural Appalachian area, being able to keep our homegrown nurses in our area, our students here to become nurses and attract them and stay in our area for our workforce is critical.”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.