WVU President E. Gordon Gee named WVU-Parkersburg commencement speaker

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg announced its commencement speaker for this year’s graduation.

West Virginia University president, Dr. Elwood Gordon Gee will be the commencement speaker for the commuter college’s spring semester graduation.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg president, Dr. Chris Gilmer says that he is delighted to bring in such a big name to the mountain state in for this opportunity.

And Gilmer says that he wants the best for his graduating class as he did all he could to bring in someone he calls “the college president of America.”

“We think that this class that’s coming out of this pandemic deserves the best. And we think by bringing Dr. Gee to speak to them, we’re giving them the best that the state of West Virginia has to offer. So, we’re honored and delighted that he’s agreed to come and be our commencement speaker this year,” says Gilmer.

Gilmer says that he has yet to receive word on what bowtie Gee will be wearing for graduation.

However, Gilmer states that he is thankful for this opportunity for Gee to speak.

