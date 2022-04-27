Academic Achiever of the Week: Paul Teltscher

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paul Teltscher is a senior at Parkersburg Catholic with a 4.0 GPA.

He spoke about why he is motivated in the classroom.

“Whatever I do I want to somehow have a positive impact. Now whether I am going to need really good academics for that or not it just won’t hurt to be motivated in my classrooms and to mush myself to work well academically so I am prepared for whatever I will have to do in the future,” said Teltscher.

Teltscher’s favorite classes during his time in school have been chemistry and physics.

He shared what his plans are for the future.

“I’m about 90% sure I’d like to go to Georgia Tech and I’ll study chemical engineering. Now after that whether or not I want to go for a master’s degree or master’s PHD something along those lines I’m not sure yet. Chemical engineering seems like the best fit for me,” said Teltscher.

Teltscher was very involved within the school community. He was the senior class President, the captain of the boys soccer team, and a member of the Darkside robotics team.

He talked about a trip to Tennessee the robotics team took for a competition as his favorite memory of senior year.

“But we still finished about somewhere in the middle of 40 teams, which was way better than we were expecting. So I was really proud of what our team put down and how we sort of came together and really made the experience an enjoyable one. We learned a lot from it,” said Teltscher.

Even though Teltscher is close to officially choosing Georgia Tech University he is still considering Purdue University as another option.

