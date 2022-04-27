Blennerhassett Island will reopen this Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blennerhassett Island is opening for the season this Friday.

The sternwheeler will soon be back in motion, transporting visitors to the 1800′s. It’s a historic landmark in our community that draws in both tourists and locals every year.

Craig Pyles, superintendent of the island, said of Blennerhassett, “It’s just a chance to disconnect from your phone and from all your electronics and just be out in nature.”

At the island, visitors go on wagon rides, guided mansion tours, and more.

New this year - there will be unique history tours on the weekends.

“We’re doing a what it would like to be a child on Blennerhassett Island. Another time we’re doing a tour about what the gardener was like on Blennerhassett Island,” Pyles elaborated.

Island season is already looking promising. In fact, the first two Friday boat rides are already sold out. Because of that, Pyles suggests coming at noon or 1 PM if you’re going Friday.

“We’re expecting big things from the numbers we have booked already. We have school groups coming over almost every day.”

Blennerhassett Island is more than a place to learn, it’s a place that connects generations.

“A lot of people’s first experience with Blennerhassett Island is when they come on a school trip and I’m seeing more and more people bringing their kids and letting their kids be involved with Blennerhassett Island and getting their first experience with their parents who, like I said, had their first experience as a school group.”

You can find the sternwheeler’s schedule here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.