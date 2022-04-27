Advertisement

Criss Elementary student names Discovery World mascot

Connor Fleshman wins contest to name Discovery World on Market mascot Izzy.
WTAP News @ Noon
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Criss Elementary School student Connor Fleshman won a contest to name the new Discovery World on Market mascot.

Fleshman decided to name the mascot Izzy based on one of his favorite cartoons, “Total DramaRama.”

Discovery World on Market received over 350 entries from Wood and Washington County students throughout March.

Fleshman was surprised to be named the winner of the “Name our Mascot” contest during a presentation in the school gymnasium on Wednesday morning.

In addition to naming the mascot, Fleshman received a one-year family membership to the museum, a replica pair of Izzy’s glasses, and he will be helping with the ribbon cutting ceremony in the fall.

Fleshman came up with the name while coloring one day, and he can’t wait to see Izzy in the museum.

Discovery World on Market is hoping to open its doors to the public in late October.

