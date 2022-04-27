Gov. Dewine stopping by Marietta on Thursday, April 28

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is coming to Marietta on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Governor Mike DeWine will be at the Peoples Bank Theatre at 1:30 p.m.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik will travel across the state Thursday to announce the DeWine-Husted Administration’s new proposal to make historic investments in Ohio’s Appalachian counties that will revitalize local communities, stimulate new economic growth, and improve quality of life.

