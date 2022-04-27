Advertisement

Gov. Dewine stopping by Marietta on Thursday, April 28

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23,...
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks Jan. 21, 2022 in Newark, Ohio. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, DeWine returns to the Statehouse for the last address of his first term. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, file)(Paul Vernon | AP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is coming to Marietta on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Governor Mike DeWine will be at the Peoples Bank Theatre at 1:30 p.m.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik will travel across the state Thursday to announce the DeWine-Husted Administration’s new proposal to make historic investments in Ohio’s Appalachian counties that will revitalize local communities, stimulate new economic growth, and improve quality of life.

