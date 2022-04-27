Advertisement

‘Launchpad’ making its return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19

WTAP News @ 5- 'Launchpad'
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An entrepreneurship program is making its return to the Mid-Ohio valley after a two-year hiatus.

The Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley met Wednesday to begin planning the return of the ‘Launchpad’ program.

It is a program used to support local entrepreneurs who are start up businesses or have been only in business for a few years to try and help them succeed.

The event is similar to the show ‘Shark Tank’ where entrepreneurs showcase their business or inventions to a panel of judges who will select someone to win $5,000.

The President and the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the MOV, Jill Parsons, shared the importance of ‘Launchpad’.

“So from the Chamber of Commerce’s perspective, over 80% of our membership are small businesses and so that is the lifeblood of our community. You know people have an idea, or they take their investment and they start a small business. So we want to see them grow and succeed,” said Parsons.

If you are interested in ‘Launchpad’, keep checking the MOV Chamber of Commerce’s website as they will all of the information about the program there.

