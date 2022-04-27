Mothers worry over baby food shortage

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Another shortage is beginning to impact our region and nation.

Baby formula shortages have mothers scrambling to make sure their children have what they need to stay healthy and full.

Some mothers have reached out to WSAZ telling us they’ve traveled hours away looking for formula as attempts to find it at stores locally have not been successful.

“I had a really traumatic birth experience so I had to stop breast feeding,” said Savannah Montroso, who is a mother. “Long story short, he’s on a soy formula, which is really hard to find because it’s a particular formula.”

Montroso is one of so many mothers scrambling to find baby formula for her 10-month-old son Gianni.

She says she frequents many stores trying to find the formula, but supply is just really limited.

“The majority of the stores don’t have what we need and the shelves are wiped out,” Montroso told WSAZ. “There’s no formula of any kind really.”

Lily McGinnis is on the same boat trying to find formula for her 7 week old daughter Juniper.

“At the end of the day you just have to chalk it up to hope that you’ll find it the next time,” McGinnis said. “With the shortage, it makes it a little easier not to be so selfish because there’s usually only one or two boxes anyway.”

Tim Forth, president at Food Fair, says this is a problem all grocery stores are experiencing.

He says they’re only receiving 66 percent of the baby food orders they place, with his suppliers telling him it comes down to a supply chain issue expected to last through the end of the year.

It leaves mothers worried about what’s to come if they can’t get food for their babies.

“I don’t know what I’d do,” McGinnis said. “I think I’d just have to ask around, but I don’t know of any moms that use what I use.”

WSAZ has reached out to all three governors in our region to see what their administrations are doing as store shelves go empty and as baby pantries and other resources are overwhelmed.

