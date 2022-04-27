Obituary: Carr, Mary Elizabeth (Betty)

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Carr, age 88 of Marietta, died at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta on April 20, 2022.

She was born December 23, 1933 in Marietta Ohio to Dewey D. and Edythe Weinstock Stacy of the Oak Grove Community.

Betty attended the one room Oak Grove School thru the 8th grade and later graduated in 1951 from Marietta High School. While in high school she was a member of the Choir, Girls’ Glee Club, Girls’ Ensemble, and the National Honor Society. In 1968 Betty received an Associate Certificate in Liberal Arts from Marietta College.

Betty married her high school sweetheart, Max Clyde Carr, Sept. 15, 1951. An environmentalist, along with her husband, she was active in the Citizens for Clean Air group in the late 1960′s. In later years she and her husband could be seen picking up litter on their long evening walks throughout Marietta.

While her children were in school, she was an active member of the Fairview Heights and Harmar schools’ PTO groups. She also served as a volunteer aide for many years in the Marietta City Schools where she tutored students, went on field trips, and monitored lunch time activities.

Interested in family history and genealogy, Betty was a member of the Marietta Chapter of the NSDAR through her Marietta pioneer ancestor Col. William Stacy. She was also a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants through ancestor John Alden. On her paternal grandmother’s side she was a direct descendant of Capt. Daniel Davis, one of the original 48 pioneers who came from New England to establish Marietta in 1788. To pursue her interest in local history, Betty was a member of the Washington County Historical Society and the Friends of the Museum.

Betty’s hobbies included reading, gardening, playing bridge, and camping and hiking throughout the U.S. and Canada with her family. She and her husband, after his retirement, walked 60 miles on the North Bend W.V. Rail Trail. They often did foreign travels which included self-guided tours of Ireland, The United Kingdom, mainland Western Europe, and New Zealand, along with commercially guided tours of Eastern Europe and Central America. After returning home from their travels, Betty and Max often gave slide presentations to the Marietta Photographic Society, of which they both were longtime members, and other local groups.

Preceding her in death besides her parents were her husband of 64 years, Max Clyde Carr, August 27th, 2015 and brothers, Robert and Edward Stacy.

Betty is survived by three sons, Steven (Cindy) of Peyton, CO; Brian (Fariba) of Sugar Land, TX; and Kevin (Jacinda) of Marietta; grandchildren, Anthony (Sharon) Carr, Daniel and Dorsa Carr, Dalton Carr, great granddaughters Loralee and Madalyn Carr, step grandchildren Avery (Erin) and Kody Phillips, and step great grandchildren, Silas and Gavin Phillips. Other survivors include one brother, David Stacy, two sisters, Iris McClure and Ruth (James) Dick, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 30 from noon until 2:00 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley &Peoples Funeral Homes, 408 Front St., Marietta.

A private burial service for the family will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery just a few blocks from where Max and Betty began their married life in a cottage on Mulberry Street. Chaplain Truman Noe will officiate.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Strecker Cancer Center, 807 Farson St. Suite 210 Belpre, OH 45714.

