Advertisement

Obituary: Drake, Joyce Linn

Joyce Linn Drake Obit
Joyce Linn Drake Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joyce Linn Drake, 71, of Mineral Wells passed away peacefully April 25, 2022 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Leukemia (ALL). 

She was born in Ravenswood, WV, a daughter of the late Paul E. and Geraldine (Pickens) Parsons.

Joyce was a godly woman who was a great example to everyone she met.  She was an active member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells for over forty years.  During her lifetime, she had a thirty year nursing career, until she retired in 2010 to spend time with her family.   Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.  She loved flowers and watching birds, especially hummingbirds. She also enjoyed crafting, quilting, and sewing. 

She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years Ernest Drake; two daughters Tracy Osborne of Easley, SC and Jennifer McClelland (Greg) of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren Kealey, Caitlinn, and Riley Osborne, and Michael McClelland; great granddaughters Mercy and Harmoni; a brother Eddie Ray Parsons (Marta); a sister Connie Waskey (Greg); and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. 

Services will be Friday 2:30 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jerrod Caltrider officiating. 

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mineral Wells. 

Visitation will be Friday 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm. 

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice signs bill into law
Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law
Fire generic WHNS
Parkersburg Fire chief: Charles Street vacant house fire may have been intentionally set
Cindy Kay Bishop Obit
Obituary: Bishop, Cindy Kay
George William Carpenter Jr. Obit
Obituary: Carpenter Jr., George William
James Bernard Hayhurst, Jr. (“Jim”) Obit
Obituary: Hayhurst Jr., James (Jim) Bernard

Latest News

Tony Wayne Oliver Sr. Obit
Obituary: Oliver Sr., Tony Wayne
Marvin F. Blair Jr. Obit
Obituary: Blair Jr., Marvin F.
Richard S. Hines Obit
Obituary: Hines, Richard S.
Grace Riggs Stacy Obit
Obituary: Stacy, Grace Riggs