Obituary: Drake, Joyce Linn

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Joyce Linn Drake, 71, of Mineral Wells passed away peacefully April 25, 2022 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with Leukemia (ALL).

She was born in Ravenswood, WV, a daughter of the late Paul E. and Geraldine (Pickens) Parsons.

Joyce was a godly woman who was a great example to everyone she met. She was an active member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells for over forty years. During her lifetime, she had a thirty year nursing career, until she retired in 2010 to spend time with her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She loved flowers and watching birds, especially hummingbirds. She also enjoyed crafting, quilting, and sewing.

She is survived by her husband of fifty-four years Ernest Drake; two daughters Tracy Osborne of Easley, SC and Jennifer McClelland (Greg) of Raleigh, NC; four grandchildren Kealey, Caitlinn, and Riley Osborne, and Michael McClelland; great granddaughters Mercy and Harmoni; a brother Eddie Ray Parsons (Marta); a sister Connie Waskey (Greg); and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Services will be Friday 2:30 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Jerrod Caltrider officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Mineral Wells.

Visitation will be Friday 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

