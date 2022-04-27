Obituary: Griffith, Nila Eileen Whitacre

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Nila Eileen Whitacre Griffith, 92, of Marietta, died in her home Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Born October 15, 1929, at Graysville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Arnett and Anna Whitacre. Nila was a 1947 graduate of Graysville High School. On September 4, 1948, Nila married Charles Floyd Griffith and they moved to Marietta to begin their life together.

She is the beloved mother of three surviving children and their spouses Debra (Larry) Hendershot, Teresa Griffith (Dan Jones) and Floyd (Taylor) Griffith. The grandmother of Larry (Lori) Hendershot, Heather (Neil) Davis, Katie (Scott) Noce, Paige Griffith (Jared Stark). She was a great-grandmother of Allison and Levi Davis, Leigha Hendershot, and Nila and Oliva Noce. Nila is survived by one brother Koy (Judy) Whitacre, and her sister-in-law Dorothy Whitacre, along with many loved nieces, and nephews and her life-long friend, Wanda McPeek of Pickerington, Ohio, one brother, Lynn Whitacre, two infant daughters Ginger and Carla Griffith, and one infant granddaughter, Emily Griffith, preceded her in death.

Prior to starting her family, Nila was a secretary at Remington Rand Corporation. As a young mother, she was a full-time homemaker, member of the CCL Club, and Girl Scout leader. In later years she was employed at Hart’s Family Center. Nila was an avid world traveler, visiting 40 countries and criss-crossing the United States. Nila was totally devoted to her family. She spent many vacations with her children, their spouses, and grandchildren.

Always encouraging and supporting them, she was often their confidant. Memories of her will be deeply cherished by all.

A special thanks to her loving companions and caregivers: Carolee Johnson, Brenda Kidder, and Nancy Payne.

A private family viewing will be held at Hadley’s Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pleasant Ridge Perpetual Cemetery Care, c/o Mitchell Ring Sr,Treasurer, 45 Nicklaus Lane, Waynesburg, PA 15370.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.