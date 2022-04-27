Obituary: Hines, Richard S.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard S. Hines, 72, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 29, 1949, in Connellsville, PA, the son of the late Richard P. and Barbara Bitner Hines.

Richard was employed with area chemical plants as a Senior Piping Specialist.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy J. Hines; four sisters, Sue Rohland (Bernie), Debbie Hines, Judie Homison (Ron) and Lisa Cross (John); two nieces, Jane Ann Dlugos and Laura Homison; and his boxer, C.J. and seven cats.

At Richards request there will be no service or visitation. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Hines family.

