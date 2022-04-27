Advertisement

Obituary: Hines, Richard S.

Richard S. Hines Obit
Richard S. Hines Obit(none)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Richard S. Hines, 72, of Williamstown, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born August 29, 1949, in Connellsville, PA, the son of the late Richard P. and Barbara Bitner Hines.

Richard was employed with area chemical plants as a Senior Piping Specialist.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy J. Hines; four sisters, Sue Rohland (Bernie), Debbie Hines, Judie Homison (Ron) and Lisa Cross (John); two nieces, Jane Ann Dlugos and Laura Homison; and his boxer, C.J. and seven cats.

At Richards request there will be no service or visitation. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Hines family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jim Justice signs bill into law
Governor Jim Justice Signs Senate Bill 570 Into Law
Fire generic WHNS
Parkersburg Fire chief: Charles Street vacant house fire may have been intentionally set
Cindy Kay Bishop Obit
Obituary: Bishop, Cindy Kay
George William Carpenter Jr. Obit
Obituary: Carpenter Jr., George William
James Bernard Hayhurst, Jr. (“Jim”) Obit
Obituary: Hayhurst Jr., James (Jim) Bernard

Latest News

Tony Wayne Oliver Sr. Obit
Obituary: Oliver Sr., Tony Wayne
Marvin F. Blair Jr. Obit
Obituary: Blair Jr., Marvin F.
Joyce Linn Drake Obit
Obituary: Drake, Joyce Linn
Grace Riggs Stacy Obit
Obituary: Stacy, Grace Riggs