Obituary: Merrow, Lisa Ann

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lisa Ann Merrow, 64, of Marietta, Ohio, died on April 26, 2022, at Rockland Ridge Center.

She was born on May 25, 1957, to Regis and Bessie (Bunny) Bradley Schaad.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1975. Lisa was a thoughtful and caring soul; she liked soaking up the summer sun along the river, and loved her family most of all. She enjoyed boating, dogs and was always ready for a laugh. Her compassion was shown in the little things, for example preparing your favorite snack for a hangout, as well as the big things, such as remaining a steadfast friend and shoulder to lean on during hard times. She showed strength beyond comparison, and will be dearly missed. Lisa worked for United Construction Company in Parkersburg, WV, for over 15 years, doing billing and payroll, and previously worked for Markinetics, Inc. in Marietta, for over 30 years. A dedicated advocate for animals, Lisa was the Treasurer for the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley for several years. She volunteered at the American Legion Post 159, and regularly supported various community organizations and schools. Her family would like to thank Dr. Kelli Cawley and the staff at the Strecker Cancer Center who provided loving care and support for Lisa.

She is survived by her son, Eric Lee Merrow (Julie Adams) of Marietta; and her sister, Elizabeth Schaad of Knoxville, TN.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Lee Merrow, her parents, and her brother Mark Schaad.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday (Apr. 29) at 3:00 p.m. at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with visitation to be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley or American Legion Post 159 Williamstown, WV Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

