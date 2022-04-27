Obituary: Oliver Sr., Tony Wayne

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Tony Wayne Oliver Sr., 55, of Lowell, Ohio passed away April 25, 2022 from cancer complications at the Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. He was born December 11, 1966 in Lorain, Ohio to Walter and Arletta and married on April 15, 1989 to Angela Oliver.

Tony was a Chevrolet man. He loved motorcycles, fishing, camping, hunting, turning wrenches, working on houses, and BBQ’s. He was in the construction industry servicing HVAC systems, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and setting up mobile homes. He used his skills to help friends and family with many of their home repair needs.

He was preceded in death by his wife Angela Oliver, 52, of Lowell Ohio and grandson Conner.

He is survived by his children Tony Oliver Jr. (Sarah), Nathan Oliver (Celina), and Danielle Oliver, siblings John Oliver, Eddie Oliver (Dee), David Oliver, Sherry Whipkey (Greg), and Brenda Oliver, grandchildren Karmon, William, Caden, Rowan, Emmie, and Natalie, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society).

