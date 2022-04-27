Obituary: Roberts, Stella Dawn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stella Dawn Roberts, infant daughter of Sierra N. Roberts, passed away after from premature birth complications April 20th, 2022.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her grandparents Bryan and Melissa Roberts; great grandparents Ralph and Phyllis Morris and Jim Williard; uncle Jacob Roberts (Ashley); aunts Lindsey Roberts (Dom) and Jennifer Miller (Darrell); great -uncle Buzz Kieffer; and cousins Faber, Liam, Brody, Layla, Trevor, Evan, Jase, and Jaxon, and many other cousins.

She is preceded in death by her infant twin sister Bella Roberts; grandparents Larry Roberts and DiAnn Williard; aunt Isabella Roberts; and many other aunts and uncles.

Stella’s remains will be cremated, as per the family’s request, with no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the family to help with medical expenses.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuenralhome.com.

