Obituary: Stacy, Grace Riggs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Grace Riggs Stacy, of Belleville, PA, formerly of Marietta, OH, passed from this life into the presence of her Savior Jesus on April 26, 2022. She was born May 11, 1927 to Harlan and Lula Riggs at the family home near New Matamoras, OH. After graduating from Matamoras High School in 1945 she worked at the Pentagon in Washington, DC and Remington Rand in Marietta, OH. In 1947 she married Thomas Stacy of Lowell, Ohio.

Prior to moving to Pennsylvania in 2008, she was an active member of First Baptist Church, Marietta. She was also a member of the Matamoras Historical Society and volunteered at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed playing piano, singing in the church choir, knitting, reading and being with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, brothers Howard Riggs and Paul Riggs, sister Elinore Warman, grandson Daniel Stacy and niece Marlene Cooper.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol Goss (Dr. William) of Yeagertown, PA, and a son David Stacy (Virginia) of Kettering, OH; grandchildren Dr. Michael Goss (Denise) of Lewistown, PA, Stacy Goss of Yeagertown, PA, Brandi Peachey (David) of Belleville, PA, and David Stacy Jr of Kettering, OH; great grandchildren Mackenzie, Madison, Caleb and Mallory Peachey; niece Cathy Woodruff, and nephews Paul Scott Riggs and Rev. James Riggs.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front St., Marietta. The funeral will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at Cawley & Peoples with Rev. Chad Mugrage of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Rainbow Cemetery, Lowell, Ohio.

Arrangements are in care of CAWLEY & PEOPLES FUNERAL HOME, 408 FRONT STREET, MARIETTA OH 45750 (740) 373-1111.

