Pleasants County BOE announces the two winners of the County Personnel of the Year

WTAP News @ 5- PSC teachers of the year
By Andrew Noll
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Pleasants County Board of Education announced the two winners of the County Personnel of the Year.

Camaron Lancaster from St. Marys High School was named the County Teacher of the Year.

Lancaster teaches American History and Civic Government for juniors and seniors at St. Marys High School. He also teaches AP Government and AP Political Science for students who are looking to earn college credits.

Jodie Johnson from Belmont Elementary School was named the County Service Personnel of the Year. She is an Early Childhood Assistant Teacher for kindergartners.

They both will be representing Pleasants County in future state competitions.

