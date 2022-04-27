Advertisement

Thursday meeting will inform locals on how to help Ukraine

The meeting will take place at the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg and is for anyone who wants to learn.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you feel helpless watching the war in Ukraine on the news, there’s a meeting at the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg this Thursday meant to address just that.

The meeting’s meant for people of all ages who want to learn more about the conflict as well as how to help.

Wendy Tuck, a lead organizer of the event, said they’ve gathered multiple people who’ve been actively helping Ukraine to speak. For instance, Senator Capito’s representative will be there and so will a Mason County steel plant worker, whose company has sent aide to Ukraine.

Tuck said, “Many of us are just kind of watching with horror of what’s going on and total amazement and awe at the courage of the Ukrainians so I hope what they walk away with is a sense that we can be helpful to those who are suffering and that we can do something. "

The meeting will last from 6 PM to 7:30 PM and it’s free to the public.

If you have any further questions about the event, call 304-488-3810.

