Wood County BOE honors students at its regular meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Wood County Board of Education honors students Tuesday night at its regular meeting for their academic achievements. The BOE honored students and their instructors from the Wood County Technical Center for their performance in the SkillsUSA competition.

Sixty Edison Middle School students who completed all i-Ready assignments in reading, math or both were also honored.

Anna Jenkins, a student at Jackson Middle School, was recognized for winning first place in the West Virginia Young Writers Contest.

Parkersburg High School student Yuan Uy was recognized for receiving the West Virginia Seal of Biliteracy award.

The board also heard a presentation about new science textbooks being adopted for elementary, middle and high schools. Then they talked about facility updates, including making playgrounds more handicap-accessible as a part of its universal playgrounds plan.

