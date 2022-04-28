Advertisement

3,2,1, Lift Off! Students launch homemade rockets

WTAP News @ 5- Rocket Class Launch at WVUP
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -It may not be Space Force caliber just yet, but some Blennerhassett Middle School students were launching some pretty impressive homemade rockets Thursday morning.

These young rocket scientists have been learning for weeks about rocket design and flight science in their Flight in Space Class at WVU Parkersburg. Thursday was the day they got to test just how much they learned in their classroom and launch their homemade rockets.

Alx Kester an 8th grader at Blennerhassett Middle School says he and his partner made their rocket out of a cardboard paper towel roll, a piece of rolled-up paper, and a D12-5 engine. And while this may be Kester’s first time launching a rocket, he plans on taking his passion for science and flying to even higher heights as a pilot.

“We’re learning about flight design and how design changes flight. So, we are learning about how to, say if you put more weight on one side, how it turns, how it moves depending on the design,” Kester said.

“I hope to go to college, be in the military...airforce. This school is really great here. We have a really great program.”

Students meet once a week at the Caperton center at WVU for the Flight and Space class. They will also be designing their own launching pads and rovers before the end of the school year.

