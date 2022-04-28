Arts and entertainment events happening April 28st-May 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
THURSDAY, APRIL 28th
Warren Local Schools Art Exhibit at Grand Central Mall, During Mall Hours until May 7th
Barrie Kaufman Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues.-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 30th
Adult Craft Night: Melty Perler Beads at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 5:30pm
Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at Stuart’s Opera House, Thurs.-Sat. 8pm
FRIDAY, APRIL 29th
Fluid Drive Band at Chams Lebanese Cuisine, Fri. 5-8pm
Sunflowers for Ukraine Clay Art Class at Parkersburg Art Center, Fri. 6-8pm
“The Producers” at Actors Guild, Fri. 8pm, Sat. 2:30 & 8pm, Sun. 6pm
“You Can’t Take it with You” at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Fri.-Sat. 8pm, Sun. 3pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 30th AND SUNDAY, MAY 1st
Smile Empty Soul, Autumn Academy & The Stone Eye at The Adelphia, Sat.9:30pm
Narrated Sightseeing Tours on The Valley Gem, Sat.-Sun. 11:30am & 1:30pm
Youth Intro to Theatre & Acting Workshops at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Sat. 9am
“Over Here” Living History Day at The Castle, Sat. 11am
Little Kids Acting Workshop at Bodies in Rhythm, Sat. 11am
Free Pastel Class for Grades 3rd-5th at Southside Library, Sat. 1pm
Belly Dance with Veil at Full Circle Yoga, Sat. 2pm
Live on Putnam: Angelia Perley at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 6:15pm
WV Symphony: Season Finale at The Clay Center, Sat. 9:30pm
Sierra Ferrell & OYO at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 8pm
Dragon’s Eye at WV Polo Club, Sat. 9pm
Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle at The Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm
After Party: Dancing with the Docs at 740 Social, Sat. 7:30pm
Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm
WV Symphony Orchestra-Parkersburg Season Finale at Blennerhassett Middle School, Sun. 2:30pm
Esbenshade Series: Leo Kottke at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sun. 3pm
Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio
