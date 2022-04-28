Arts and entertainment events happening April 28st-May 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

THURSDAY, APRIL 28th

Warren Local Schools Art Exhibit at Grand Central Mall, During Mall Hours until May 7th

Barrie Kaufman Exhibit at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues.-Fri. 10am-5pm until April 30th

Adult Craft Night: Melty Perler Beads at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 5:30pm

Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” at Stuart’s Opera House, Thurs.-Sat. 8pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 29th

Fluid Drive Band at Chams Lebanese Cuisine, Fri. 5-8pm

Sunflowers for Ukraine Clay Art Class at Parkersburg Art Center, Fri. 6-8pm

“The Producers” at Actors Guild, Fri. 8pm, Sat. 2:30 & 8pm, Sun. 6pm

“You Can’t Take it with You” at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Fri.-Sat. 8pm, Sun. 3pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 30th AND SUNDAY, MAY 1st

Smile Empty Soul, Autumn Academy & The Stone Eye at The Adelphia, Sat.9:30pm

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on The Valley Gem, Sat.-Sun. 11:30am & 1:30pm

Youth Intro to Theatre & Acting Workshops at Mid-Ohio Valley Players, Sat. 9am

“Over Here” Living History Day at The Castle, Sat. 11am

Little Kids Acting Workshop at Bodies in Rhythm, Sat. 11am

Free Pastel Class for Grades 3rd-5th at Southside Library, Sat. 1pm

Belly Dance with Veil at Full Circle Yoga, Sat. 2pm

Live on Putnam: Angelia Perley at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 6:15pm

WV Symphony: Season Finale at The Clay Center, Sat. 9:30pm

Sierra Ferrell & OYO at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sat. 8pm

Dragon’s Eye at WV Polo Club, Sat. 9pm

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle at The Adelphia, Sat. 9:30pm

After Party: Dancing with the Docs at 740 Social, Sat. 7:30pm

Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sun. 11am-2pm

WV Symphony Orchestra-Parkersburg Season Finale at Blennerhassett Middle School, Sun. 2:30pm

Esbenshade Series: Leo Kottke at Peoples Bank Theatre, Sun. 3pm

Also, check out all the art classes for kids and adults at Makerspace, Parkersburg Art Center and the Watering Can Art Studio

