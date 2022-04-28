Advertisement

Collection sites set for West Virginia drug take back event

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - The public can drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs at dozens of collection sites across West Virginia this weekend.

Law enforcement officials are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The collection sites include community police, sheriff and state police offices, fire departments, and pharmacies and grocery stores.

Specific sites can be found on the U.S. Department of Justice website.

The national event was launched in 2010 and is held twice each year.

Last fall, 372 tons of prescription drugs were turned in at nearly 5,000 sites nationwide.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

