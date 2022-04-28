Inmate dies at FCI Hazleton

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A 38-year-old inmate at FCI Hazleton has died.

Staff at FCI Hazleton found an unresponsive inmate at approximately 8:30 p.m. on April 27, according to a release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Responding staff immediately began life-saving measures on the inmate, Christopher Mann, 38, and requested EMS while continuing to perform life-saving duties.

After being transported to a hospital, authorities said Mann was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Mann was given a 120-month sentence for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and had been an inmate of FCI Hazelton since September 13, 2021.

Officials said no staff or other inmates were harmed.

