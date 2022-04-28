Advertisement

Local Boys and Girls Club is offering free prom dresses for kids

WTAP News @ 6- Boys and Girls Club of PKB offering free prom dresses
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Prom is a coming-of-age moment for many Americans. However, cost can get in the way. That’s where this initiative comes in.

The Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg is partnering with Macys, Discovery Channel, TLC, and Suddenlink to offer 70 free prom dresses to anyone who needs one.

The club’s CEO Lynn Reins said there’s a variety of sizes available as well.

“I think most of us think of prom being one of those nights that you never forget. I have family members that weren’t able to go to prom - couldn’t afford a dress or whatever it was and we want to make sure that every kid has those experiences and those memories,” Reins said.

If you’re interested in getting a dress, stop by the Boys and Girls Club of Parkersburg this Sunday to try some on. Doors will be open from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport
Lisa Ann Merrow Obit
Obituary: Merrow, Lisa Ann
Joyce Linn Drake Obit
Obituary: Drake, Joyce Linn
Bob Fehrenbacher
West Virginia GOP asking Fehrenbacher to withdraw from primary race
Richard S. Hines Obit
Obituary: Hines, Richard S.

Latest News

Students prepare to launch their rockets
3,2,1, Lift Off! Students launch homemade rockets
Governor DeWine poses with local and regional elected officials
Governor DeWine pledges $500 million for Ohio’s Appalachian counties
Econ Outlook Presentation at WVUP
Three WVU students present report on economic outlook of Parkersburg
Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected...
Two men arrested in Vienna on drug search warrant