Obituary: Potts, Betty L.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Betty L. Potts, 82 of Marietta, Ohio died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital on April 26, 2022.

She was born in Constitution, Ohio on November 18, 1939 and was the daughter of the late Corbett William and Agnes Marie Spraque Bradley.

She graduated from Vincent High School. She was a member of the Tunnel United Methodist Church, Tunnel, Ohio. She enjoyed her grandchildren, talking on the phone and going on fishing trips.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Meredith Potts, three daughters, Shirley (Robert) Niell of Murrieta, CA, Shelia (Mike) Wright of Denver, NC, Susan (Marc) Yonker of Marietta, Ohio, grandchildren, Jordan, Madison, & Mekenna Niell, Lindsey (Shayn) Weiss, Travis Wright, Grayson (Madison) Wright, Marcus & Remington Yonker. Also surviving are great grandchildren, Camryn & Hadley Weiss, Paisley Wright, Bailee Yonker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Richard Bradley, and her best friend, Judy Henderhan.

Services will be on Sunday at 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Kevin Gutberlet officiating.

Burial will follow in the Tunnel Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

