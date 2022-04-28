Advertisement

Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted looking at renovation for Athens Armory

WTAP News @ 5 - Athens Armory
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted is visiting the Athens Armory to look at the work the city will be doing soon.

The Lieutenant Governor is seeing the renovations that are happening with the Armory.

And as of now, the building is undergoing a $4 million plan since 2021 to get it more up-to-date.

That includes transforming the space into a remote-work office space as well as a venue for community gatherings.

That’s something that Husted says he fully supports.

“Taking some of these historic buildings and turning them into modern uses is a common thing that’s happening in Ohio. And this is something that Athens is trying to do. Which is take this -- you know it’s a big building with a lot of history. And there’s an opportunity to take this and turn this in to something new. Which can be an anchor for a lot of other economic development that can occur in the community,” says Husted.

The project will also include the development of broadband infrastructure and will improve access to reliable high-speed internet.

