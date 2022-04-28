Two men arrested in Vienna on drug search warrant

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two men were arrested in Vienna early on Thursday morning for distribution of suspected fentanyl after an obtained search warrant.

19-year-old Tavion Blue of Akron, Ohio and 40-year-old Bradley Whitlatch of Vienna were arrested around 3 a.m. on Wednesday at 824 37th street in Vienna.

Officers found approximately 26 grams of suspected fentanyl, scales, a large amount of cash and other items associated with illicit drug sales.

Blue was arrested on a felony count for possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.

Whitlatch was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for maintaining a dwelling used for maintaining or selling controlled substances.

Blue could face four to 20 years in prison, and Whitlatch could face six months to one year.

The Vienna Police Department assisted the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force in the search.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.