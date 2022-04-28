Advertisement

Two men arrested in Vienna on drug search warrant

Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected fentanyl.
Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected...
Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected fentanyl.(Zach Miles)
By Zach Miles
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two men were arrested in Vienna early on Thursday morning for distribution of suspected fentanyl after an obtained search warrant.

19-year-old Tavion Blue of Akron, Ohio and 40-year-old Bradley Whitlatch of Vienna were arrested around 3 a.m. on Wednesday at 824 37th street in Vienna.

Officers found approximately 26 grams of suspected fentanyl, scales, a large amount of cash and other items associated with illicit drug sales.

Blue was arrested on a felony count for possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.

Whitlatch was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for maintaining a dwelling used for maintaining or selling controlled substances.

Blue could face four to 20 years in prison, and Whitlatch could face six months to one year.

The Vienna Police Department assisted the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force in the search.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport
Lisa Ann Merrow Obit
Obituary: Merrow, Lisa Ann
Joyce Linn Drake Obit
Obituary: Drake, Joyce Linn
Bob Fehrenbacher
West Virginia GOP asking Fehrenbacher to withdraw from primary race
Richard S. Hines Obit
Obituary: Hines, Richard S.

Latest News

The public can drop off unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs at dozens of collection...
Collection sites set for West Virginia drug take back event
WTAP News @ 11 -Ron "Rooster" Morehouse PKG
WTAP News @ 11 -Ron "Rooster" Morehouse PKG
WTAP News @ 11 - Blennerhasset island opens Friday
WTAP News @ 11 - Blennerhasset island opens Friday
Arts and entertainment events happening April 28st-May 1st across the Mid-Ohio Valley