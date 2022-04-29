Advertisement

Blennerhassett Island tour season begins today

Blennerhassett tour opens up
Blennerhassett tour opens up(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today is the first day that the Blennerhassett island has been opened to the public.

The tours take an annual break during the colder months and then come back every year around this time.

Some who were on the opening day tours make the island an annual trip and some experienced the island for the first time.

“I saw it was opening day and I figured like I said I haven’t been here before and I’ve learned all about it through school, I’ve been to the museum already this year so I figured I might as well,” said Aaron Hornbeck.

The tours will last from today through the end of October.

