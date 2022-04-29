Advertisement

Blennerhassett Island tour season has begun

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - April 29, 2022, was the first day Blennerhassett Island has been opened to the public.

The tours take an annual break during the colder months and then come back every year around this time.

Some who were on the opening day tours made the island an annual trip and some experienced the island for the first time.

“I saw it was opening day and I figured like I said I haven’t been here before and I’ve learned all about it through school, I’ve been to the museum already this year so I figured I might as well,” said Aaron Hornbeck.

The tours will last from today through the end of October.

