Community Gathers in Support of Child Abuse and Neglect Awareness Flag Day

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Today many gathered at Government Square in Parkersburg in support of children who suffer from abuse and neglect.

3,308 investigations, 1743 child forensic interviews, 52 sexual assault interviews and 8 preventable deaths have taken place since the event was last held.

Todays event was held to bring awareness and draw attention to the children in our counties who suffer from abuse and neglect.

Social Service Manager, Laurea Ellis, says the emotion of this event every year takes over her.

“For me emotionally when I look at these kids I know that these children are representing kids that aren’t here anymore and of course that’s sad and horrific. Investigating these cases are some of the toughest things we’ll do as adults,” says Ellis.

Many in local law enforcement were awarded certificates or plaques to honor them going above and beyond for children in the community.

Some local members of the community also were honored for their extra efforts in the community.

