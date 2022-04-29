Former Point Park Marketplace building opens as welcome center

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - What used to be Point Park Marketplace has officially opened as the area’s welcome center.

The building’s been empty for years but now it’s Visit Greater Parkersburg’s new headquarters. The hope is the new location will enable a larger reach, further driving tourism spending.

The welcome center is a resource people can go to to find out about things to do in the area. Plus, the plan is for the center to offer some activities itself.

Visit Greater Parkersburg’s President and CEO Mark Lewis elaborated, “We’re committed to reestablishing the community gardens here for the folks in the area. We also hope to attract a kayak and bike rental store to locate in one end of the building. We really want to make this a vibrant place and a place that the community is proud of.”

Lewis added that they’re also going to allow local community groups to use their back parking lot for events.

The welcome center’s hours will be 9 AM to 5 PM running Tuesday through Sunday.

