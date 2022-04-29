Law enforcement and Marietta HS drama students hold mock drunk driving play

MARIETT, Ohio (WTAP) - “We want people to have a good time,” says Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta Post Commander, Lt. Chris Chesar. “Enjoy their senior and junior year. But we want them to be responsible. It’s about making proper decisions and good decisions. And making decisions that maybe going down the wrong path that could themselves or someone else hurt or injured.”

Marietta high school juniors and seniors got a firsthand look at what can happen when you drink and drive.

And it was done through the help of drama students at the school and Washington County law enforcement.

“It’s a community effort to educate these children. I’m glad that everyone participated in this that could,” says Chesar.

The mock drunk driving showed how this cannot only affect those involved in the wreck. But also, the work law enforcement puts in to saving those the best they can and even how it impacts the people close to those affected by this action.

“After the fire personnel arrived and after MedFlight was coming, you could see the tone change them and say, ‘Oh my, this could happen. And if this does happen...’ And then when the parent came out at the end the crowd went silent so to speak,” says Chesar. “The students went silent to say, ‘Oh my gosh. This is more than just our friends, but it’s their families and the whole community that’s being affected by this type of irresponsible behavior.”

Those in the play say this is important for students to see.

“A lot of them don’t realize how bad it is. They’ve never seen a crash, they’ve never been in one,” says Marietta HS junior, Abby Miller. “So, I think it’s really important that they’ve seen it firsthand with their classmates, their friends and stuff like that.”

Law enforcement a part of the showing say that it is important to be responsible before getting on the road to protect everyone on the road.

“Be responsible if you’re going to be driving because the kids may not be at fault and maybe doing everything right,” says Chesar. “But if you make a bad decision yourself, whether you’re in school or not, you could be affecting their lives as well.”

Law enforcement involved were Marietta Fire/EMS, Devola Fire/EMS, Reno FD, Wash. Co. Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, the mental health board, and MedFlight.

