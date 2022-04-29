Advertisement

Local student’s Eagle Scout project honors fallen soldiers and their families with Battlefield Cross monument

Will Yannitell with the Battlefield Cross monument he designed
Will Yannitell with the Battlefield Cross monument he designed(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -After a year and a half of planning and hard work, one young man’s Eagle Scout project came to fruition Friday morning at Gold Star Park in Marietta.

Will Yannitell, a student at the Washington County Career Center, decided to design this Battlefield Cross monument for his Eagle Scout project. Yannitell said he has worked the past year and a half fundraising for this project and working with the Marietta City Council, various veterans groups and local contractors to have his idea come to life.

Yannitell said the base of the monument has the seals of all 6 branches of the armed forces, including the Space Force. Yannitell said the monument will sit on top of a pedestal that explains the meaning behind the Battlefield Cross as well as the Blue, Silver, and Gold Stars.

“The Battlefield Cross memorializes a soldier who passed on the battlefield,” Yannitell said.

“We as Americans, have a lot of freedoms that we take for granted. So, I would like to pay my respects to the people who have let us have this freedom. I think this project does a great thing to do that because not only does it pay homage to the people who have fought for us but it educates the public on what the battlefield cross is and what the service stars are.”

Yannitell said the public is welcome to come to a ceremony at Gold Star Park to dedicate this monument to families who lost loved ones on a battlefield and to all veterans. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Gold Star Park in Marietta. Yannitell said the ceremony will be a great send-off for him before he goes to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood for the West Virginia National Guard.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected...
Two men arrested in Vienna on drug search warrant
Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport
Lisa Ann Merrow Obit
Obituary: Merrow, Lisa Ann
It's been a trying election season.
Local candidate taken out of race due to ballot mix-up
Memorial Bridge closure
UPDATE: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopening on April 30

Latest News

WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week Cher from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
WTAP News @ Noon - Pet of the Week Cher from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley
Dave from Greenleaf landscapes answers questions from viewers for Part 2 of Gardening with Dave.
WTAP Daybreak - Gardening with Dave makes its way back to the studio for Part 2
Dave Fleming of Greenleaf Landscapes joins Daybreak in the Daybreak Garden for Part 1 of our...
WTAP Daybreak - Dave is back in the Daybreak garden PART 1
Tower to Tunnels 5K and Run is coming to Nelsonville this weekend.
WTAP Daybreak - Lezlee Armes discusses Tunnel to Towers 5k