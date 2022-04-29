Local student’s Eagle Scout project honors fallen soldiers and their families with Battlefield Cross monument

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -After a year and a half of planning and hard work, one young man’s Eagle Scout project came to fruition Friday morning at Gold Star Park in Marietta.

Will Yannitell, a student at the Washington County Career Center, decided to design this Battlefield Cross monument for his Eagle Scout project. Yannitell said he has worked the past year and a half fundraising for this project and working with the Marietta City Council, various veterans groups and local contractors to have his idea come to life.

Yannitell said the base of the monument has the seals of all 6 branches of the armed forces, including the Space Force. Yannitell said the monument will sit on top of a pedestal that explains the meaning behind the Battlefield Cross as well as the Blue, Silver, and Gold Stars.

“The Battlefield Cross memorializes a soldier who passed on the battlefield,” Yannitell said.

“We as Americans, have a lot of freedoms that we take for granted. So, I would like to pay my respects to the people who have let us have this freedom. I think this project does a great thing to do that because not only does it pay homage to the people who have fought for us but it educates the public on what the battlefield cross is and what the service stars are.”

Yannitell said the public is welcome to come to a ceremony at Gold Star Park to dedicate this monument to families who lost loved ones on a battlefield and to all veterans. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Gold Star Park in Marietta. Yannitell said the ceremony will be a great send-off for him before he goes to basic training at Fort Leonard Wood for the West Virginia National Guard.

