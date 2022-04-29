Advertisement

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday afternoon.(KMOV staff)
By KMOV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Missouri Friday evening about 22 miles outside of downtown St. Louis.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake struck near Fenton, Missouri, at about 5:30 p.m locally.

KMOV reports multiple residents felt the earthquake in St. Louis County and told news crews that they felt shaking or heard a large boom.

There were no immediate reports of major damage from the earthquake.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected...
Two men arrested in Vienna on drug search warrant
Lisa Ann Merrow Obit
Obituary: Merrow, Lisa Ann
Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport
It's been a trying election season.
Local candidate taken out of race due to ballot mix-up
Memorial Bridge closure
UPDATE: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopening on April 30

Latest News

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
Airbnb commits to a fully remote workplace with its 'Live and work anywhere' policy.
‘Live and work anywhere’: Airbnb offering employees fully remote workplace
On top of heightened anxiety, students have also struggled with socialization.
What grant money for mental health services means for local schools
Former Point Park Marketplace opens as new welcome center
WTAP News @ 6 - Visit Greater Parkersburg Welcome Center opens