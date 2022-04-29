Advertisement

National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WTAP News @ 6
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tomorrow, Saturday Aril 30th is National Drug Take Back Day.

The day is designed to dispose of any prescription drugs that are expired and, in your house. Especially, to keep the drugs away from those with substance abuse issues who may potentially get their hands on these drugs.

“Drug Take Back Day also gives an opportunity for people to dispose of their drugs properly. And not house them inside your houses or keep drugs or could be obtained through a break-in and entering. Or being stolen from them,” says Wood Co. Sheriff, Rick Woodyard.

Sheriff woodyard also says to not bring in any prescription drugs that are liquid and some inhalers.

It is recommended to remove the labels from prescription drugs you need to dispose.

There are several locations to find a place to dispose of drugs, and you can find out where to do that by clicking this link to find out more.

