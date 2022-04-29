Advertisement

National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tomorrow, Saturday Aril 30th is National Drug Take Back Day.

The day is designed to dispose of any prescription drugs that are expired and, in your house. Especially, to keep the drugs away from those with substance abuse issues who may potentially get their hands on these drugs.

“Drug Take Back Day also gives an opportunity for people to dispose of their drugs properly. And not house them inside your houses or keep drugs or could be obtained through a break-in and entering. Or being stolen from them,” says Wood Co. Sheriff, Rick Woodyard.

Sheriff woodyard also says to not bring in any prescription drugs that are liquid and some inhalers.

It is recommended to remove the labels from prescription drugs you need to dispose.

There are several locations to find a place to dispose of drugs, and you can find out where to do that by clicking this link to find out more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio man and W. Va. man arrested Wednesday morning in Vienna for distribution of suspected...
Two men arrested in Vienna on drug search warrant
Glenn Beltz / CC BY 2.0
Myrtle Beach flights paused for 2022 Summer season at Charleston airport
Lisa Ann Merrow Obit
Obituary: Merrow, Lisa Ann
It's been a trying election season.
Local candidate taken out of race due to ballot mix-up
Memorial Bridge closure
UPDATE: Parkersburg Memorial Bridge reopening on April 30

Latest News

Blennerhassett tour opens up
Blennerhassett Island tour season begins today
Law enforcement and Marietta HS drama students hold mock drunk driving play
Law enforcement and Marietta HS drama students hold mock drunk driving play
Ken and Dagmar Kupsche with their dog Rue
This Is Home: Ken and Dagmar Kupsche of the Cook’s Shop
Will Yannitell with the Battlefield Cross monument he designed
Local student’s Eagle Scout project honors fallen soldiers and their families with Battlefield Cross monument