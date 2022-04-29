Advertisement

Obituary: Collins, Michael R.

Michael Collins
Michael Collins
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Michael R. Collins, 72, of Belpre, OH passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus.

He was born April 8, 1950 in Barberton, OH, a son of the late Tom and Betty Richards Collins. Michael was an US Army Veteran where he retired after 30 years of service and worked at Woodcrafters in Parkersburg. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking which included making walking sticks for family and friends and spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his wife, Debbie Bauman Collins; children, Shana Grayson (B.J.) of Barlow, OH, Amber Collins (Jeremiah) of Stockport, OH, Ashley Gates (Adam) of Cutler, OH; step-children, Melissa Smith of Belpre and Steven “Alan” Smith of Cutler; sister, Shelia Graham (Terry) of Vincent, OH; brother, Tim Collins (Glenda) of Vincent; and grandchildren, Avery and Wyatt Grayson, Savannah and Madalyn Short, Ariana, Kamiah and Kanaan Deems and DeLaney, Danica, DeAnna and Deegan Gates.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Lee “Buzzy” Collins.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 pm Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Michael Kidd officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.

