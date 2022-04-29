Obituary: Newhouse, Judith A. “Judy” Enoch

Judith A. “Judy” Enoch Newhouse, 74 of Vienna passed away April 28, 2022.

She was born March 28, 1948 in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Clarence Rexroad and Pearl Wood.

She had worked at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital on 1 West for 36 years. She was on the committee for Relay for Life with the American Cancer Society for many years.

She was a member of the Eagles Club and a lifetime member of the D.A.V. Auxiliary. She enjoyed traveling and riding a motorcycle. She was known by all for her wonderful outgoing personality and sense of humor.

She was a Christian by faith. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Donald W. Newhouse of Vienna; Her daughters, Sandra Hill (Douglas) and Tammy Enoch both of Parkersburg, Cindy Hall (Randy) of Belpre, OH and Amanda Newhouse (Jeremy Reed) of Delaware. Five grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.

Her sisters, Rita Flowers of Parkersburg and Carolyn Rowley of NC. One brother, Thomas Wood (Ursula) of OH.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Connie Nesselroad and her brothers, James and Dave Wood.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 1:00pm until service time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

