Obituary: Thompson, Kenneth C.

Surrounded by his loving wife and family, Kenneth C. Thompson, 86, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away following a brief illness.

He was born in Wirt County, WV, to the late Cecil and Elsie Buchanan Thompson. He attended Hartley Elementary School, was a 1953 graduate of Wirt County High School, and a Christian by faith.

He worked at Fairmont Foods, retired from AGA Gas after 25 years, and was a life-long farmer. He enjoyed watching and feeding his birds, camping, fishing, and hunting, although, in later years, he shot with his camera more than with his gun.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Ruth Thompson, an infant sister, and a sister-in-law Betty Thompson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Mae Thompson; brothers Everett and Howard (Sharon) Thompson; sisters Lorena (Oliver) Belt and Joann (Jim) Wigal and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Matheny Whited Funeral Home Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm and Monday, May 2 from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 1, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home, with Rev. Danny McVey officiating. Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of HouseCalls Hospice for their care and consideration to their loved one and his extended family and to all those who sent food and prayers during this difficult time.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Thompson family with their arrangements.

