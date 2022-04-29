Advertisement

One Hundred Women Who Care select Gospel Street Mission at third meeting

By Mitchell Blahut
Apr. 28, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The philanthropic group, “100 Hundred Women Who Care,” held its third quarterly meeting.

The group came together for its quarterly selection of which of three non-profits chosen will earn the grand total at the end of the meeting.

The three organizations making their cases were Eve, Inc., Gospel Street Mission, and Marietta Main Street.

After much time to consider the decision, the group selected the Gospel Street Mission.

The mission’s food pantry director, Candy Waite says that she is appreciative of this donation. And this money will be used to purchase baby formula during the current shortage.

“If I don’t have the formula that somebody needs then I’m going to go and I’m going to try my hardest to find that formula for that mother and dad and for that little baby to be able to eat. Because those babies have to eat, they have to be fed. And that’s what this money is going to be set aside for,” says Waite.

The Gospel Street Mission will earn more than $36 hundred, but it can increase with more online donations coming in the week after the meeting.

Both non-profits that were also up for the donation are getting $100 checks for their participation.

